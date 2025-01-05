Breakthrough In Carbon Capture Technology: YOUWAN's Revolutionary Solution Garners Global Recognition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





The“YOUWAN Method for Carbon Removal Technology” shone brightly on the final stage of the 2024 XPRIZE Carbon Removal competition, successfully advancing to the global top 100. Slone Wang (left 2, YOUWAN Concentrate Consultant) and other XPRIZE winners attended the Closing Bell Impact Reception held at the New York Stock Exchange. (Photography: XPRIZE Foundation)

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report currently published by 《The Icons》 , YOUWAN Concentrate Consultants , a Taiwanese company founded by Slone Wang, has introduced a groundbreaking carbon reduction technology-the "YOUWAN Method". This innovation addresses the inefficiencies of traditional carbon capture methods by converting carbon dioxide into stable solid products such as calcium carbonate, enabling true resource reuse and driving a green circular economy.

The“YOUWAN Method for CO2 removal” is a revolutionary three-in-one resource recovery technology that absorbs, concentrates, and transforms carbon dioxide into reusable materials to achieve triple carbon reduction goal - carbon capture, carbon product, and carbon sequester. Through certified capture efficiency by SGS Taiwan and sustainability analysis by XPRIZE carbon removal competition, it captures gas stream or air containing carbon dioxide with 100% efficiency. Captures each ton of carbon dioxide can reduce up to an additional 4.5 tons of carbon emissions. This approach not only minimizes carbon footprints but also provides businesses with economic benefits through resource reutilization. Through the cost analysis by XPRIZE Carbon Removal Competition, this method has also been certified as one of the few profitable carbon reduction paths in the world.

YOUWAN has also made significant strides in water resource recovery, achieving an industry-leading 50,000% water utilization efficiency, a dramatic improvement over traditional methods. Its innovative solutions have been in commercial operation for over 40,000 hours in industrial environments, demonstrating their effectiveness in reducing emissions and improving resource reutilization efficiency.

In 2024, the“YOUWAN Method for CO2 removal” gained global recognition by becoming one of the top 100 finalists in the XPRIZE Carbon Removal competition, organized by the XPRIZE Foundation and funded by Elon Musk. As the only Taiwanese team to advance to final stage, this achievement showcased Taiwan's innovative carbon reduction capabilities, the“YOUWAN Method” technology underscoring the global commitment to combating climate change and the pioneering position in carbon reduction technology. During Climate Week NYC 2024, the company further showcased its achievements, fostering collaborations to expand its technology's global applications.

Slone Wang emphasizes YOUWAN's commitment to environmental and economic synergy, aiming to set a benchmark in the carbon capture and circular economy sectors. By collaborating with industries worldwide, YOUWAN aspires to contribute substantially to the global carbon neutrality goal, shaping a sustainable future through technological innovation.

