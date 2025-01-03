Embassy Of Sri Lanka In Addis Ababa Commences Work For The New Year 2025

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Addis Ababa, hosted

a new

year-2025 commemoration programme at the Chancery premises on 01 January 2025, bringing together the dedicated staff of the Embassy and their families in a heartfelt tribute to the dawn of the new year.

The ceremonial proceedings commenced with the hoisting of the national

flag of Sri Lanka by the Head of Mission

followed by the rendering of the

national anthem, a stirring reminder of the shared identity and values of the motherland.

Consequently, the gathering observed a two-minute silence to honour the valiant souls who have sacrificed their lives for the freedom, territorial integrity and safeguarding of

the country. The ceremony continued with the revered lighting of the oil lamp.

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka in Addis Ababa delivered an inspiring address, articulating the vision for the commencement of work in 2025 and unveiling the national initiative“Clean Sri Lanka,” aimed at fostering stewardship and sustainability. He extended gratitude to all staff members and their families who contributed to the achievements of the Embassy during the past year

and noted that the arrival of the new year anticipates more hard work and dedication.

The Ambassador also highlighted that

the year 2025 is expected to be a year of transition back home in Sri Lanka and in the host country. He stressed that the new year brings all public institutions, including the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Addis Ababa, a fresh movement to take steady action and to fulfil the mandate and aspiration of the new Government of Sri Lanka. Accordingly, the Ambassador called upon all members of the staff to cultivate

determination to make the year 2025 a foundation for a progressive transformation to enhance the efficiency, effectiveness, accuracy, and transparency of the public service while implementing the“Clean Sri Lanka” initiative with the objective of making a fruitful transformation in personal as well as institutional capacity.

Further, the Head of Mission emphasized the necessity of accelerating the efforts of the Mission by delivering the assigned responsibilities of each individual and move toward a glorious future while expanding relations with

Ethiopia, and the countries of concurrent accreditation, i.e., Djibouti and Somalia, together with the accredited multilateral institutions: the African Union (AU) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA). He also emphasized effective mobilization of resources and energy to expand the industrial capacity of the identified critical sectors, such as tourism, agriculture, and fisheries, in collaboration with partner countries and the accredited institutions for the economic development.

Following the

remarks of the Ambassador, participants recited the Clean Sri Lanka Oath, affirming their dedication to preserving the beauty and integrity of

environment. The program culminated in a cherished family photo session, capturing the spirit of unity and companionship among all attendees, followed by a delightful offering of refreshments.

Further, the Ambassador planted a tree in the compound of his official residence, marking the launching of the Green Sri Lanka programme.

The commemoration of the new year 2025 in Ethiopia symbolized a fusion of unity and dedication, cultivating a sense of cooperation and mutual understanding and respect to the better accomplishment of shared goals in line with the Action Plan of the Embassy for the year 2025.

