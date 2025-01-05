Seoul National University professor proposes joint renewable energy project with Iran, South Korea

(MENAFN) A professor from Seoul National University has proposed a pilot project and the creation of a joint working group involving government agencies, universities, research centers, and industrial companies from both Iran and South Korea to establish long-term collaboration in renewable energy development.



In a message to the 14th International Renewable Energy and Electricity Efficiency Exhibition in Iran, Professor Hwang discussed the current state of the electricity sectors in both countries and highlighted potential areas for cooperation aimed at advancing the transition to cleaner energy sources, as reported by ISNA.



Professor Hwang focused on the integration of smart electricity grids, the expansion of renewable energy, and the decarbonization of the economy. He shared that South Korea’s current installed electricity generation capacity is approximately 149 gigawatts, with 38 gigawatts supplied by distributed energy sources, including renewables. The remainder of the country’s energy comes from nuclear power (26 GW) and thermal power plants (85 GW). Thanks to significant advancements in the electricity sector, South Korea has been able to reduce the average annual outage per consumer to just eight minutes, and limit transmission and distribution losses to 3.5 percent.



In addition, Professor Hwang highlighted South Korea's expertise in smart grid projects, which involve coordination between renewable energy plants, smart meters, electric vehicle charging stations, and energy storage systems. This integrated approach has been key to improving the efficiency and reliability of the country’s energy infrastructure, offering a model for potential collaboration with Iran in the renewable energy space.

