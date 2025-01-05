Iran seeks collaboration with China on foreign investment to boost economic growth

(MENAFN) Hossein Eyvazlou, a member of the executive board of Iran’s National Development Fund (NDF), announced plans for a partnership with China aimed at increasing foreign in Iran. During a press conference on January 4, Eyvazlou emphasized the significance of attracting foreign capital to support Iran’s economic projects, particularly through strategic alliances with countries like China.



Although the specific details of the collaboration were not revealed, the partnership is expected to focus on sectors that align with Iran’s long-term development objectives.



Earlier, on December 20, a representative from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) mentioned that Chinese investors are ready to finance the construction of combined-cycle power plants in Iran’s Khuzestan province, which is rich in energy resources. This project is part of efforts to address Iran’s energy imbalance and stimulate economic growth in the region.



Zhao Bin He, Executive Director of SCO’s Iran Office, shared these plans during a meeting with Khuzestan’s governor and local religious leaders, highlighting China’s commitment to enhancing economic and trade relations, particularly in Khuzestan.

MENAFN05012025000045016755ID1109056359