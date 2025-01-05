Israeli government’s decision to ban UNRWA from operating in areas under its control takes effect

(MENAFN) At the end of January, the Israeli government’s decision to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from operating in areas under its control will take effect, following a Knesset vote last October. The Israeli has accused employees of involvement in the on October 7, 2023. As a result, UNRWA will be forced to close its offices and bank accounts in Israeli-controlled areas. The agency, established in 1949 after the Palestinian Nakba in 1948, has been providing vital services to Palestinian refugees ever since. UNRWA currently serves approximately 5.9 million Palestinians in five regions: Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.



UNRWA has warned that the Knesset's decision would prevent its operations in the occupied Palestinian territories, which it views as part of a broader Israeli effort to erase Palestinian history and identity. The agency also stressed that its work cannot be replaced by any other UN agency, and a functional Palestinian state is needed to address the needs of Palestinian refugees through political and diplomatic efforts. Since the Israeli occupation began its attacks on Gaza on October 7, 2023, with American backing, the violence has caused widespread devastation, with over 154,000 Palestinians killed or wounded, many of them women and children. UNRWA has been a lifeline for millions of displaced and suffering Palestinians, providing critical humanitarian aid, healthcare, education, and other social services. In Gaza, for instance, the agency has delivered millions of medical consultations and food assistance while also offering psychosocial support, vaccinations, and shelter for the displaced.



UNRWA’s schools in Gaza and the West Bank educate hundreds of thousands of children, and its healthcare facilities serve refugees in need. Despite the ongoing conflict and the challenges faced by the agency, its commitment to supporting Palestinian refugees remains steadfast. However, with Israel's recent move to close down its operations, the future of these essential services is now uncertain.

MENAFN05012025000045015687ID1109056132