Saudi Arabia's water sector sees notable transformations in 2023

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's water sector experienced notable transformations in 2023, with a 31 percent surge in desalinated seawater production. Desalinated water now accounts for 50 percent of the nation’s distributed water supply, up from 44 percent in 2022, according to official data from the General Authority for Statistics. This growth underscores the Kingdom’s strategic commitment to enhancing sustainable water resources under its Vision 2030 agenda, which prioritizes reducing reliance on non-renewable groundwater.



The Water Accounts report also revealed a significant reduction in non-renewable groundwater consumption by the agricultural sector, which fell by 7 percent to 9,356 million cubic meters compared to 10,044 million m³ in 2022. Meanwhile, renewable groundwater abstraction rose to 21 percent of total groundwater use, marking a 6 percent decline in non-renewable groundwater reliance. These shifts reflect the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to preserve its water resources and promote sustainability.



Water reuse consumption also saw a substantial increase, rising by 12 percent to 555 million m³ in 2023. This growth highlights progress in recycling initiatives and the Kingdom's focus on integrating sustainable practices into its water management strategies. These developments are pivotal as Saudi Arabia seeks to address its long-term water security challenges.



Agriculture remained the largest water consumer, using 12,298 million m³ in 2023, yet its share of total water expenditures was just 0.5 percent. By contrast, the industrial sector accounted for 61.4 percent of water-related expenditures, reflecting its significant dependence on distributed water for operations. These trends emphasize the Kingdom’s push for greater efficiency and resource allocation across different sectors, aligning with its broader economic and environmental goals.

