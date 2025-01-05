Egypt’s NPPA obtains permit to construct spent nuclear fuel storage facility

(MENAFN) Egypt’s Nuclear Power Plants Authority (NPPA) has obtained a permit to construct a spent nuclear storage facility at the El-Dabaa power plant, situated about 320 kilometers northwest of Cairo. This facility represents a critical component of Egypt’s growing nuclear program and is designed to safely store atomic fuel waste. The NPPA plans to commence construction in 2025, ensuring the storage facility meets the highest global standards for safety and environmental protection. The facility will employ advanced dry containment methods, with the capacity to securely store nuclear waste for up to 100 years.



El-Dabaa is Egypt’s first nuclear power plant and marks the country’s largest energy infrastructure project in decades. Developed in partnership with Russia’s Rosatom, the plant will feature four VVER-1200 reactors. These are the same cutting-edge reactor designs used in Russia’s Leningrad and Novovoronezh facilities, as well as Belarus’s Ostrovets plant. The collaboration underscores Egypt’s commitment to leveraging international expertise in advancing its nuclear energy ambitions.



In a statement, NPPA Chairman Amjad El-Wakeel hailed the permit as a significant milestone in Egypt’s nuclear program. He emphasized that the approval aligns with the project’s implementation timeline, signaling steady progress. “The authority has successfully secured the permit for the construction of the spent nuclear fuel storage facility at El-Dabaa,” El-Wakeel stated, highlighting the project’s adherence to rigorous technical and safety standards.



The permit application was formally submitted to Egypt’s Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority (NRRA) on June 12, 2024, accompanied by detailed design and technical documentation vetted by nuclear experts. After a series of technical consultations and collaborative meetings between NPPA and NRRA specialists, the permit was approved during NRRA’s seventh session on December 31, 2024. This approval marks a pivotal step forward in Egypt’s efforts to establish a sustainable and well-regulated nuclear energy program.

