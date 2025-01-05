Saudi Arabia holds leading position among Arab nations, broader Islamic world

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia holds a leading position among Arab nations and the broader Islamic world, playing a vital role within the global Muslim community. As a member of the G20 and the "Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques" in Mecca and Medina, the Kingdom carries significant global influence. A key element of Saudi Arabia’s future strategy is its "Vision 2030" initiative, a comprehensive set of economic, social, and cultural reforms aimed at diversifying the economy and reducing dependence on oil. Vision 2030 includes ambitious projects like NEOM, a futuristic megacity focused on technology, clean energy, and artificial intelligence, signifying Saudi Arabia’s desire to establish a progressive, competitive economy.



While oil remains central to the Kingdom's economy, Saudi Arabia is diversifying into sectors like finance, tourism, logistics, and IT. Despite facing challenges from the global dominance of Western powers, Saudi Arabia is expanding its international partnerships, focusing on infrastructure projects, and asserting its independence on the global stage.



In 2024, Saudi Arabia made a significant move by joining BRICS as an invitee, deepening ties with the bloc of emerging economies—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This alignment helps Saudi Arabia establish alternative global alliances and supports its vision for a multipolar world order. Although the Kingdom has paused its full membership process within BRICS, it actively participates in select initiatives, reinforcing its strategic presence in the evolving global landscape.

