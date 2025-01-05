Total value of Iran’s stock market reaches USD120 billion

(MENAFN) As of January 2025, the total value of Iran’s has reached USD120 billion, which is equivalent to 10.485 quadrillion rials, according to official statistics. This marks a significant milestone for the Iranian economy, showcasing the growing importance of the country’s financial markets in a challenging global environment. The value reflects a variety of sectors, with different industries contributing significantly to the overall market capitalization.



The chemical products sector emerged as the leader in terms of market value, reaching USD33 billion. Following closely is the basic metals sector, which is valued at USD23 billion. The multi-industry companies sector also holds a considerable share, valued at USD11 billion. These three sectors alone represent a large portion of the overall market value, emphasizing their dominance in the stock market.



Additionally, the metal ore extraction sector has a market value of USD9 billion, while banks and credit institutions, along with petroleum products, coke, and nuclear fuel, each have a market value of USD8 billion. The investment companies sector has reached USD7 billion, while automotive and parts manufacturing, as well as the cement, lime, and gypsum industries, each account for USD4 billion and USD3 billion, respectively. The pharmaceutical sector also holds a combined value of USD3 billion.



Together, the seven largest sectors contribute a combined total of USD99 billion, highlighting their significant role in shaping the broader stock market landscape. These sectors remain crucial to the performance and development of the Iranian stock market, offering insight into the key areas driving economic activity.

