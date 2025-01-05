Wheelsfly Launches Scooty And Bike Rental Services In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Nowadays, many tourists prefer rental bikes to visit the nearby places in the cities of India. Getting a rental bike is easier than traveling by public or a private cab. To give a hassle-free commute to every tourist, Wheelsfly has started bike rental services in India. It provides premium quality bikes and two-wheelers to the customers to within the city or outside.



Book any bike on the Wheelsfly platform

The CEO announced the launch of the bike rental services at a local event. He shared,“We are happy to announce that our provides services of rental bike in many cities of India. Our services operate in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Jaipur. Customers can easily book any bike of their preference from this online website and enjoy the trip.



“We aim to provide both old and new models of bike on rent in Delhi, India and scooty to the customers. Our services make the tour much easier within the city and outside. We have a large collection of bikes, Activa and Scooty for travel lovers. Customers can get a Scooty on Rent at lower prices and several other benefits. Our services are accurate due to which many customers choose us for their daily travel needs. We aim to expand our bike rental services to other cities of India within the next 5 years.”



About WheelsFly

WheelsFly was founded by a team of passionate bikers and travel lovers. This team of bikers turned their passion into business and started the services of bike rentals in India. This online platform is a leading website for affordable services of bike rental in India for daily commuters and tourists.



The founders of WheelsFly offer the latest models of bikes, Scooty, and Superbike on rent for every customer. This platform offers a good discount on the first booking of the bikes. The customers can get a bike on rent to travel inside or outside the city.



Customers can book a two-wheeler on rent even for a month to travel to far-off places like Leh, Ladakh, and Manali. This platform offers affordable scooty on rent for ladies and women riders for their comfort.

Today, Wheelsfly offers many options of rental bikes to customers for their daily convenience. It offers the best prices, timely services, and other benefits to the customers.

