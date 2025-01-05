Saudi Arabia dispatches 6th humanitarian aid plane to Syria

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia has dispatched a sixth relief plane to Damascus, loaded with essential food, medical supplies, and shelter materials to aid the Syrian people during a critical period of transition. The humanitarian mission is part of Saudi Arabia's ongoing efforts to support Syria following significant developments in the country. The plane, operated by the Kingdom's aid agency, KSrelief, departed early Sunday morning from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and landed at Damascus International Airport.



The relief shipment is intended to address the urgent needs of Syrians grappling with the aftermath of recent political changes. The ouster of President Bashar Assad last month has marked the beginning of a transitional phase in Syria, prompting an international response to help stabilize the country. Saudi Arabia's contributions through KSrelief highlight the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting vulnerable populations during this uncertain period.



This latest aid delivery follows a series of similar humanitarian efforts by Saudi Arabia, which has sent multiple planes carrying essential supplies to Syria in recent weeks. Each shipment aims to alleviate the hardships faced by Syrian families, providing them with the resources needed to recover and rebuild their lives. The relief includes food packages, medical equipment, and shelter materials to address immediate and critical needs.



The Saudi initiative underscores the importance of coordinated international support for Syria during its recovery. By extending humanitarian assistance, Saudi Arabia aims to play a pivotal role in aiding the Syrian people through their political and social transition. This ongoing effort reflects a broader regional commitment to fostering stability and supporting peace in the Middle East.

