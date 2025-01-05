Samsung introduces grocery-shopping feature for AI-enabled refrigerators

(MENAFN) is expanding the capabilities of its artificial intelligence-powered refrigerators by enabling grocery shopping directly from their screens. Starting in 2025, US customers will be able to restock their groceries via Samsung's Bespoke fridges, thanks to a new feature that combines the company’s "proprietary food recognition technology" with Instacart's product-matching API, Samsung announced on Thursday.



This new feature is the result of a multi-year partnership between Samsung and the grocery service, and it will debut on Samsung’s 2025 Bespoke refrigerators, equipped with various types of screens and the "AI Vision Inside" technology.



The feature will also be available on older models of Samsung's AI Family Hub+ fridges, provided they are equipped with the food recognition technology. The company confirmed that these eligible existing models will receive the feature through an over-the-network update, although the exact schedule for the rollout is still being finalized.



Samsung Electronics Head Executive Jeong Seung Moon expressed confidence in the partnership, saying, "The combination of Samsung’s key technology and Instacart’s outstanding online grocery shopping platform will be a great example of how partnership can create a new level of convenience."

