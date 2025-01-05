Iran’s stock market reaches USD120 billion in January 2025

(MENAFN) In January 2025, the total value of Iran’s stock hit USD120 billion (10.485 quadrillion rials), according to official statistics. This marks a significant milestone for the Iranian market.



Data shows that the chemical products sector holds the largest market share at USD33 billion, followed by the basic metals sector at USD23 billion, and multi-industry companies at USD11 billion, as reported by Tasnim News Agency.



The metal ore extraction sector reached a market value of USD9.0 billion, while banks and credit institutions, along with the petroleum products, coke, and nuclear fuel sectors, each had a market value of USD8.0 billion. Investment companies were valued at USD7.0 billion, automotive and parts manufacturing at USD4.0 billion, and cement, lime, and gypsum, along with pharmaceuticals, were valued at USD3.0 billion.



Together, the seven largest sectors contributed USD99 billion to the market’s total valuation, underscoring their significant role in Iran’s overall stock market performance.

