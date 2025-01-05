Ministers from Syria’s transitional government arrive in Qatar to meet officials

(MENAFN) Ministers from Syria’s transitional arrived in Qatar on Sunday, marking their first official visit to the Gulf state since the overthrow of President Bashar Assad last month, according to officials and the state news agency SANA. The delegation, led by interim Foreign Asaad Al-Shibani, also included Defense Minister Morhaf Abu Kasra and the newly appointed head of intelligence, Anas Khattab. This visit signals an important step in Syria’s re-engagement with regional powers during its ongoing transition.



SANA reported that the Syrian delegation would hold discussions with Qatari officials to explore “prospects for cooperation and coordination between the two countries.” The meetings, which began on Sunday morning, are expected to focus on rebuilding diplomatic and economic ties as Syria moves forward after Assad’s removal. A Syrian diplomat and a Qatari official confirmed Shibani’s arrival and the start of high-level talks, emphasizing the significance of this visit for the region.



Qatar, unlike several other Arab nations, never restored its diplomatic relations with Syria under Assad. The Gulf state was a key supporter of the armed rebellion against Assad’s regime during the multi-faceted war that erupted in 2011 after Assad’s crackdown on peaceful pro-democracy protests. Assad’s regime was toppled in December after an 11-day militant advance swept through major cities, including Damascus, creating a new chapter for Syria’s governance and foreign relations.



In a statement on X on Friday, Shibani announced his plans to visit Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan in the coming days. The visits aim to strengthen regional cooperation and seek support for Syria’s transitional government during this critical period. These diplomatic efforts highlight Syria’s attempts to re-establish its place within the Arab world and address the challenges posed by years of conflict and political upheaval.

MENAFN05012025000045015839ID1109056356