(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, USA, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timely Announcement: The Launch of $TRUMPIUS

Important Clarification: Donald is not involved in the creation of the $TRUMPIUS token, nor is he the source of this announcement.

Trumpius Maximus: Memes, Crypto, and 2025's Digital Revolution

The world of digital culture is buzzing with the rise of $TRUMPIUS, a memecoin inspired by the larger-than-life persona of Donald Trump. However, this project is a community-driven initiative and is not officially associated with Trump. The concept of "Trumpius Maximus" celebrates meme culture, resilience, and triumph, drawing parallels to Trump's iconic image while charting a unique path in the cryptocurrency world.

The Rise of $TRUMPIUS: A Meme-Fueled Revolution

With a ticker of 0x47, $TRUMPIUS aims to capture the zeitgeist of the meme revolution and the crypto movement. Its emergence is attributed to digital strategist ALX, who previously played a key role in shaping the Kekius Maximus persona for Elon Musk. ALX has teased the potential for $TRUMPIUS to symbolize a "meme-infused digital renaissance," making 2025 a pivotal year in the intersection of culture and technology.

What $TRUMPIUS Represents

1. Memes as Power

- $TRUMPIUS taps into the global fascination with memes, echoing Trump's historical use of meme culture in his political campaigns.

2. Strength in Symbolism

- The branding draws on themes of resilience and victory, resonating with those inspired by Trump's political journey.

3. Crypto Meets Culture

- The memecoin bridges cryptocurrency and meme culture, sparking discussions among tech-savvy and meme-loving communities alike.

Join the Movement

Stay informed and participate in the $TRUMPIUS phenomenon:

- Dextools: dextools.io/app/en/token/trumpius?t=17357

- Telegram: t.me/TrumpiusOnETH

- Twitter: x.com/TrumpiusOnETH

- Website:

Disclaimer: This announcement is for informational purposes only. It does not represent financial, trading, or investment advice. Before engaging in cryptocurrency investments or trades, consult a qualified financial advisor and conduct thorough research.

Make Memes Great Again.



CONTACT: Arnold Verhoeven info (at)