CD Bioparticles Introduces Endotoxin Free Silver Nanoparticles For Advanced Biomedical Research

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) With years of experience in the and life science sectors, CD Bioparticles announces the launch of its new line of Endotoxin Free Silver Nanoparticles for biomedical research and bioassay development. These highly purified nanoparticles offer exceptional performance and reliability in various research and commercial applications, such as drug delivery, nanosensors, photothermal therapy, antimicrobial agents, biomedical imaging, catalysis, and tissue engineering.



Silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) are increasingly being used in various fields due to their unique physical and chemical properties, including optical, electrical and thermal properties, high electrical conductivity and biological properties. These applications span the medical, food, healthcare, consumer and industrial sectors, with AgNPs being used as antibacterial agents, coatings for medical devices, optical sensors, anti-cancer agents and more. In particular, their applications in life sciences and medicine focus on exploiting their antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer and anti-angiogenic properties.



Endotoxin free silver nanoparticles are silver nanoparticles synthesized using a proprietary method that ensures high purity and extremely low levels of endotoxin, making them an important tool for biomedical research and applications. Endotoxin contamination can interfere with biological assays, leading to inaccurate results and compromising the validity of experiments. Endotoxin free silver nanoparticles are characterized by high purity and low endotoxin levels, ideal for use in in vivo studies and clinical trials with a low risk of adverse effects.



CD Bioparticles provides a range of endotoxin free silver nanoparticles with sizes varying from 10 nm to 100 nm. These high-purity (>99%) nanoparticles exhibit low endotoxin levels. For example, the DiagNanoTM Silver Nanoparticles, Endotoxin Free, 100 nm (Cat. No. BS-100-EF) are ideal for sensitive applications where minimal levels of contaminants are required, such as cytotoxicity studies, immunological studies and sterility testing. These nanoparticles are also well suited for conjugate development for blotting and electron microscopy applications. They are rigorously manufactured to minimize endotoxin levels, ensuring accurate and reproducible results.



CD Bioparticles offers a diverse range of silver nanoparticles with different surface properties and sizes, and the company's proprietary protocols ensure the production of highly monodisperse nanoparticles with a narrow size distribution. To learn more about the new Endotoxin Free Silver Nanoparticles and other products from CD Bioparticles, please visit



CD Bioparticles is a leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles, and coatings for R&D as well as commercialization across different application areas, including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. The company also offers various custom services, including chemical surface-functionalization, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, as well as nucleic acid and oligo conjugation to meet client specifications.

