Nasdaq To Hold Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results announcement.

Who: Nasdaq's CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team What: Review Nasdaq's fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at .

Note: The press release and results presentation for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system.

Media Relations Contact:

Nick Eghtessad

+1.929.996.8894

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Ato

