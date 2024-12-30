Person Selling Over 5,000 Pyrotechnic Devices Identified In Khazar District
12/30/2024 3:12:30 PM
Measures are ongoing against individuals organizing the
clandestine sale of pyrotechnic devices across the country by
police officers, Azernews reports citing the Press
Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
During a recent operation conducted by Police officers in Khazar
district, M. Abdullayev, engaged in the sale of explosive materials
and pyrotechnic devices, was identified and detained.
Over 5,000 various pyrotechnic devices were discovered in his
possession.
Investigations are ongoing based on the collected materials
regarding the incident.
