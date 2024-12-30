Person Selling Over 5,000 Pyrotechnic Devices Identified In Khazar District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Measures are ongoing against individuals organizing the clandestine sale of pyrotechnic devices across the country by police officers, Azernews reports citing the Press Service of the of Internal Affairs.

During a recent operation conducted by officers in Khazar district, M. Abdullayev, engaged in the sale of explosive materials and pyrotechnic devices, was identified and detained.

Over 5,000 various pyrotechnic devices were discovered in his possession.

Investigations are ongoing based on the collected materials regarding the incident.