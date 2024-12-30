Israel accelerates its efforts to Judaize occupied Jerusalem

(MENAFN) Israel is accelerating its efforts to Judaize occupied Jerusalem, with a recent decision to establish a large settlement project in the Jarrah neighborhood, following a series of aggressive actions in the area. These measures include demolishing residential and commercial buildings and confiscating significant portions of land as part of an ongoing strategy to seize Jerusalem’s neighborhoods and areas around the Al-Aqsa Mosque for settlement expansion. Under pressure from the extreme religious right, the Israeli is planning to create a Jewish religious complex in Sheikh Jarrah, which will include a Jewish school and housing for radical students. This initiative is aimed at further promoting settlement activity and displacing Palestinian families from the area.



The land in question, approximately 4 dunams in size, was seized by Israeli authorities in the 1980s under the pretext that it was absentee property. It has since been turned into a settlement site, where large-scale settlement projects are being built on confiscated Palestinian land. This development comes alongside a wave of provocative actions by extremist settlers, who stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards through the Al-Maghariba Gate, engaging in Talmudic rituals and holding dances and chants under the protection of Israeli forces. These actions are part of broader efforts to increase settler incursions, especially during the Jewish festival of lights, Hanukkah.



Israeli forces have been increasing their presence in Jerusalem and around Al-Aqsa to secure settler activities, while Palestinians are being denied entry to the mosque. Meanwhile, settlers have been allowed to pray at the Western Wall and participate in lighting Hanukkah candles. In Gaza, Israel's aggressive actions continue, with airstrikes targeting the Baptist Hospital after the destruction of the Kamal Adwan Hospital. The ongoing bombardment of Beit Hanoun and other areas has resulted in numerous Palestinian casualties, bringing the total number of martyrs and wounded to over 153,500, including many children and women. The blockade and heavy bombardment have also led to widespread destruction, famine, and further loss of life.

