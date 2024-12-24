Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 20: Allu Arjun's Film Makes History Becomes 1St Hindi Film To Start A ₹700 Crore-Club

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 20: Allu Arjun's action-drama breaks yet another record as it created history at the Indian Box Office. Pushpa 2 The Rule (dubbed version) is not only the biggest Hindi grosser but also the starter of a ₹700 crore club.

