The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) Launches the 2024 Transport Impact Studies Guidelines

(MENAFN- ITC Media) Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, 24 December 2024 – As part of Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to enhance urban planning efficiency and support a sustainable transport system, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has launched the 2024 Abu Dhabi Transport Impact Studies Guidelines. Developed with the collaboration of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) alongside the Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra municipalities, in addition to consultants and developers.



The updated guidelines represent a quantum step forward in establishing an integrated framework for assessing the traffic impact of new developments, incorporating modern standards that promote sustainable planning, reduce congestion and improve residents' transport experience.







Technical Standards and Innovative Approaches for Traffic Impact Analysis

The 2024 Transport Impact Studies guidelines introduce a comprehensive set of technical standards and innovative analysis methods to improve project assessment accuracy and determine their impact on the transport network in Abu Dhabi. They also ensure the implementation of integrated and effective transport projects that support sustainability and align with Abu Dhabi’s development requirements. Additionally, the guidelines ensure that such projects adhere to safety standards, consider their environmental impact, and provide innovative solutions for comprehensive mobility management.



Among the key standards is the expanded scope of the evaluation to include various types of projects, whether small or large, considering the potential traffic impacts on infrastructure. This contributes to the accuracy of projections related to the impact of projects on the road network.



They also include advanced analytical methods that incorporate advanced modelling techniques, such as traffic simulation models and strategic assessments using STEAM+ simulation systems, to ensure the accuracy of forecasts and outcomes. The guidelines further encompass urban design standards that prioritise pedestrians, public transport, and cycling, thereby supporting sustainable mobility and enhancing traffic flow.



The study’s standards also include updating of study submission procedures, where the mechanisms for submitting and reviewing studies by Abu Dhabi Mobility have been improved to ensure they are completed in a timely manner and to expedite the approval process. Additionally, the guidelines help identify planning requirements and offer detailed guidance on the preparation of transport impact studies, including steps for data collection and analysis, the evaluation timeframe, and traffic flow forecast models.

Commitment to Sustainable Urban Development

The updated guidelines empower developers and stakeholders to conduct precise traffic studies, ensuring that new projects align with existing infrastructure and meet Abu Dhabi’s urban expansion and population growth needs. The guidelines will play a key role in Abu Dhabi’s sustainability initiatives, reducing carbon emissions and creating safer, greener urban spaces.



In this context, Eng. Abdullah Hamad Al Ariani, Acting Executive Director of the Planning and Strategic Affairs Sector at Abu Dhabi Mobility, stated: "These guidelines represent a significant step forward in enhancing the efficiency of Abu Dhabi’s transport network. They provide an integrated framework for evaluating the impact of development projects, ensuring sustainable urban growth and effective traffic management."



Interactive Workshops to Engage Stakeholders

To support the implementation of the updated guidelines, Abu Dhabi Mobility will organise workshops for relevant stakeholders, including municipalities such as Abu Dhabi Municipality, Al Ain Municipality, and Al Dhafra Municipality, In addition to a number of consultants and developers, in accordance with the updated guide, to ensure effective compliance.

Abu Dhabi Mobility remains dedicated to advancing Abu Dhabi’s sustainable development objectives by adopting a comprehensive approach to transportation management, reducing environmental impact, and enhancing the quality of life for residents.







MENAFN24122024005156011688ID1109027410