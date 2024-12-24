Battles Near Makarivka: Ukrainian Defense Forces Conduct Stabilization Measures To Prevent Encirclement AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting stabilization measures and striving to prevent encirclement near Makarivka, close to Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, to Liberty , as cited by Ukrinform.

According to Voloshyn, "The Defense Forces are carrying out stabilization measures, attempting to restore positions and prevent our forces from being encircled. Currently, active defense is underway, and the results of this defensive operation will be known in due time."

"We are conducting a stabilization operation there, striving to ensure our troops do not end up in encirclement or semi-encirclement. It is critical that the front line and the line of contact remain such that we maintain communication and logistical routes to every unit and formation," Voloshyn clarified.

ofon

He further noted: "The situation is quite difficult but not hopeless. Our soldiers are holding their ground and striving to halt the enemy in this direction."

As Ukrinform previously reported, on December 23, the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Troops stated that media reports about the encirclement of Ukraine's Defense Forces units in Makarivka, on the Vremivka front, are not accurate.