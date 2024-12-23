Algeria calls French ambassador over alleged espionage activities

(MENAFN) Algeria’s authorities call in the French ambassador to Algiers, Stephane Romatet, regarding claims that France’s intelligence agency is attempting to undermine the stability of the North African nation, as reported by local media over the weekend, citing sources.



This decision follows the disclosure that the Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE) allegedly aims to enlist former terrorists to destabilize Algeria, according to the state-owned newspaper El Moudjahid.



The Algerian Foreign conveys the nation’s “strong rejection” of what it describes as “repeated French provocations and acts of hostility toward Algeria” during Romatet’s summons last week, as reported by the outlet on Saturday.



“Algeria emphasized that such provocative actions will not go unanswered,” diplomatic sources were quoted as saying.



Additionally, the daily Le Soir d’Algerie stated on Sunday that French diplomats and operatives held several meetings with individuals demonstrating “open and continuous hostility toward Algerian institutions.”

