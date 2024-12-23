Rationalise Quota As Per Proportion: MP Aga Ruhullah On Reservation Row
Date
12/23/2024 5:10:19 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi Monday said that the rationalisation of reservation quota should be ensured as per population proportion, and that he is not satisfied with the formation of the cabinet sub-committee, but satisfaction of students matters to him.
While addressing the gathering outside chief minister's residence, Aga Ruhullah said that there should be no discrimination in reservation policy, and the policy should be ensured as per the Supreme Court ruling or as per the population proportion
He said that he had already assured the students that their grievances are genuine and he will do every possible thing to ensure justice is delivered.
“I had promised the students that I will protest in their favour and today we are here to fight for them. We will raise our voice in favour of students at every platform to get favourable results. I know the government has listened to you, and formed a cabinet sub-committee. But, I am not satisfied with it, and I would only be satisfied with students are satisfied,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
“I don't want any chaos, and I am not here to divide my party. I will go to every door to seek justice. But, if anyone wants to create chaos in J&K, I will also hit the streets to oppose them,” he said.
Ruhullah thanked PDP leaders, including MLA Pulwama Waheed Parra and Iltija Mufti, and Awami Ittehad party (AIP) for extending their support to him.
|
