INGD: death rate from Cyclone Chido in Mozambique climbs to 94

(MENAFN) The death toll from Cyclone Chido in Mozambique has risen to 94, as reported by the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD). The cyclone struck the country's Indian Ocean coastline on December 15, bringing with it intense winds reaching speeds of up to 260 kilometers (161.5 miles) per hour. The storm left 768 people injured and affected around 622,000 individuals. In addition to the loss of life, the cyclone caused significant damage, destroying or partially damaging approximately 140,000 homes, 52 health centers, 89 public buildings, and 250 schools.



In neighboring Malawi, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has reported 13 deaths and 30 injuries due to Cyclone Chido. The storm has affected more than 35,000 people in the country since it began impacting Malawi on December 15. The damage in Malawi, although less severe than in Mozambique, has still left many communities in need of urgent assistance.



Cyclone Chido first hit the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte on December 14, where it caused extensive damage before moving on to Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe. Mayotte, one of the islands most vulnerable to climate change, bore the initial brunt of the storm. As the cyclone moved westward, it intensified and caused widespread devastation in these other countries, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.



The full extent of the damage caused by Cyclone Chido is still being assessed, and efforts are underway in all affected countries to provide relief and aid to those impacted. Emergency teams are working to deliver essential supplies, assist the injured, and help communities rebuild after this devastating natural disaster.

MENAFN23122024000045015839ID1109022704