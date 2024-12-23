Biden contemplates altering sentences of death row prisoners

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden is reportedly considering commuting the sentences of 40 death row inmates to life in prison without parole, according to the Washington Post. This decision, which could be announced before Christmas, would prevent President-elect Donald from quickly resuming the pace of executions seen during Trump’s first term. While Trump carried out 13 federal executions, Biden has refrained from executing anyone, as abolishing the federal death penalty was a key part of his campaign platform.



Biden's potential move has sparked debate, with some suggesting that the president may issue a blanket commutation, while others, including Attorney General Merrick Garland, propose exceptions for convicts involved in terrorism or hate crimes. Notable individuals potentially excluded from commutation include Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, responsible for the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, Robert Bowers, the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooter, and Dylann Roof, the 2015 Charleston church shooter.



Republicans have criticized the possible commutation, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell arguing that it prioritizes progressive politics over justice for victims. The commutation would only apply to federal death row inmates, not the nearly 2,200 prisoners sentenced to death by state courts in the U.S.

