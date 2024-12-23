Bus collision in Brazil causes 38 fatalities

(MENAFN) A tragic bus crash in Brazil on Saturday resulted in at least 38 deaths when the bus collided with a truck and caught fire in Minas Gerais state. The incident, near Teofilo Otoni, also left 13 people hospitalized. Authorities reported that the bus, which had departed from Sao Paulo and was carrying 45 passengers, suffered a tire blowout, causing the driver to lose control and crash into a truck. Witnesses claimed that a granite block hit the bus before another car collided with it, though all three in the second car survived.



The fire department stated that a forensic investigation would be conducted, as accounts from witnesses varied. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed his condolences and assured that federal assistance would be available to support the response efforts.



Brazil's road traffic death rate was 15.7 per 100,000 people as of 2021. The government has announced plans to reduce road fatalities by half by 2030, potentially saving 86,000 lives.

