Long, Hard Road To De-Weaponizing Syria's Economy

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The collapse of the Syrian led by Bashar al-Assad on December 8, 2024, marked a historic moment in the Middle East. It still remains to be fully understood how the rebel coalition - a diverse assembly of and ideological groups backed by regional powers - swiftly overpowered government forces.

What is clear, however, is that a major factor in the regime's downfall has been the persistent social and economic decay that has worsened all aspects of Syrian life over the past 13 years .

This deterioration was not only caused by the humanitarian crisis that displaced half of Syria's population and destroyed the country's infrastructure but also by the weaponization of regional and global supply chains through economic sanctions .

Since 2011, multiple waves of sanctions have been imposed on Syria, aimed at draining government funds and devastating nearly all of the country's economic and social activities . The measures resulted in widespread deindustrialization and severe economic deterioration.

Whether Syria - a country of strategic global importance - is on a path to lasting peace or another prolonged period of instability remains to be seen.

The roots of unrest

When disruptions - later known as the Syrian Revolution - began in 2011, Syria was on a relatively healthy economic trajectory. Unemployment was at about 8% and the middle class formed about 60% of the population.

However, economic developments were largely concentrated in urban centers, while rural areas - home to most Syrians - lacked social and economic infrastructure.

While small and medium-sized enterprises were growing, government elites controlled the most lucrative business activities in Syria. Corruption and bureaucracy were pervasive across public institutions.

This disparity fuelled resentment and the rural population later became a driving force behind the early stages of the Syrian Revolution. The revolution ultimately ignited a chain of events that spiraled into a complex international proxy war .