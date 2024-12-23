US possibly to resign from WHO on Trump’s first day

(MENAFN) The transition team of US President-elect Donald is planning to withdraw the United States from the World Organization (WHO) on his first day in office, according to the Financial Times. This move would cut a significant funding source for the global health body. Some members of Trump's team reportedly prefer to push for reforms within the WHO while staying in the organization, but a faction advocating for a complete withdrawal appears to be gaining support.



The team views the symbolic act of withdrawing on inauguration day, January 20, as a way to reverse the actions taken by President Joe Biden, who rejoined the WHO on his first day in office after Trump initiated a withdrawal in 2020. Trump’s criticism of the WHO's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly its relationship with China, was a driving factor in his decision.



Experts warn that pulling out of the WHO would create a significant leadership and financial gap in global health, with Lawrence Gostin, a professor of global health at Georgetown Law, calling the plan "catastrophic." The US has been one of the largest contributors to the WHO, both through membership dues and voluntary donations.



While the US is legally able to withdraw from the WHO under a 1948 Congressional resolution, it must provide a year’s notice and settle any outstanding dues. The Trump team has not officially commented on the withdrawal plans. Additionally, Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine skeptic, for Secretary of Health and Human Services could further signal a shift in US health policy, though Kennedy’s nomination is pending Senate approval.

