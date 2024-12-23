Iran reports 5 percent growth in alumina powder production

(MENAFN) Alumina powder production in Iran rises by five percent during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20–November 20), as announced by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).



According to IMIDRO’s data, Iran produced 159,416 tons of alumina powder during this period, compared to 152,293 tons in the same timeframe the previous year.



Aluminum oxide, widely known as alumina, is a white, odorless, amorphous material commonly used in industrial ceramics.



Alumina serves as a critical ceramic material for various industrial applications, including construction, fillers, abrasives, and catalysts.



In mechanical and plant engineering, alumina ceramics are primarily utilized for wear and corrosion resistance.



The application and quality of alumina powder are heavily influenced by its particle size distribution, making precise particle size measurement essential for maintaining high standards.

MENAFN23122024000045016755ID1109023453