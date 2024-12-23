Meta discontinues WhatsApp support for older Android devices

(MENAFN) Meta announces it will stop supporting WhatsApp on older Android starting January 1, 2025.



Specifically, devices using Android KitKat or earlier versions will no longer be compatible with the widely-used messaging application.



Although Meta hasn’t provided a detailed explanation for this decision, it likely stems from hardware limitations of outdated devices. Released in 2013, Android KitKat powers smartphones with significantly weaker hardware compared to modern standards.



According to Meta, the decision is based on the inability of these older devices to handle the app’s growing features and functionality. As WhatsApp integrates advanced capabilities, including AI features, stronger hardware is necessary to deliver a seamless user experience.



Devices affected by this change include popular models such as the Samsung Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy S4 Mini, Motorola Moto G (1st Gen), Razr HD, and Moto E 2014.

