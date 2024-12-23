Egypt's Ministry Of Culture Revamps Strategy To Boost Cultural Impact

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, met with of Culture Ahmed Fouad Hanno on Sunday to review the ministry's operational strategy. This strategy is designed to enhance Egypt's cultural identity, achieve a positive cultural impact both domestically and internationally, and oversee the implementation of key activities and events.

Minister Hanno explained that the of Culture is adopting a modern approach to elevate its position as a leader in thought and creativity within Egypt and abroad. This approach is built upon three core pillars: improving institutional structure and visual identity; developing innovative concepts to foster a creative environment and implement new marketing strategies; and generating investment returns by leveraging existing assets and building sustainable funding sources and partnerships.

Regarding the first pillar, Hanno stated that the goal is to highlight the ministry as a cornerstone of innovation in Egypt, playing a pivotal role in shaping the nation's cultural identity. He said this requires new measures to enhance flexibility and impact on both the local and international cultural scene. This includes fostering a collaborative work environment, revamping the ministry's visual identity, adopting relevant and timely goals, and establishing the ministry as an inspiring institution.

Hanno said that creating a collaborative work environment involves improving internal ministry operations, coordinating among its institutions through effective task allocation, addressing bureaucratic hurdles, and providing employee support through health and wellness initiatives.

Rebuilding the ministry's visual identity, according to the Minister, entails developing a logo that merges heritage and creativity, standardising fonts and colours across all publications and digital platforms, and launching a modern website and digital platforms. During the meeting, the Minister showcased several visual examples.

Minister Hanno emphasised that the ministry's goals must be both enduring and relevant to current times. The current strategy is divided into three main objectives: an“internal focus” to cultivate culture and awareness among all Egyptians and identify talent to preserve heritage, an“external focus” aimed at communicating Egypt's culture to the world and countering foreign ideas that are inconsistent with Egyptian culture, and a“cultural industries focus” to increase self-funding through such ventures.

The Ministry of Culture, Hanno noted, aims to be a source of inspiration for all ministries and institutions with its innovative and forward-thinking approach.

Regarding the second pillar –“developing innovative concepts” – Hanno stated that this would involve establishing employee support teams to facilitate the generation and implementation of new ideas, such as event-planning, logistical support, and digital and media marketing teams. It also includes launching a comprehensive yearly plan through a major initiative such as the“Culture of Egypt” project designed to educate citizens across all demographics and age groups.

Finally, the third pillar –“generating investment returns” – is crucial for enabling the Ministry to achieve its vision, Hanno noted. This pillar focuses on creating sustainable and diversified funding sources. Through its updated strategy, the Ministry aims to balance preserving cultural identity with economic sustainability while transforming talents into profitable cultural industries.

Hanno explained that investment returns can be achieved through both tangible and intangible assets. Tangible assets include cultural resources managed commercially by other entities in line wi



