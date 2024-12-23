Pakistan starts key discussions to ease political turmoil

(MENAFN) The Pakistani and opposition initiate long-anticipated discussions on Monday in an effort to alleviate the crisis that has gripped the South Asian nuclear nation since 2022.



The first meeting between the government and representatives of jailed former Prime Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party takes place in Islamabad, aiming to resolve the prolonged political deadlock.



Earlier this month, both sides agreed to open dialogue following PTI’s protest march in Islamabad, which demanded the former premier’s release. The demonstration resulted in casualties among both protesters and security forces.



The session, chaired by the speaker of the National Assembly, is held in the parliament and focuses on key issues, including the release of Khan and PTI supporters, and a judicial inquiry into the May 9 riots and the November 24 protest.



Ruling party Senator Irfan Siddiqui expressed optimism, stating that the government approaches the talks with “positive expectations” and hopes for “productive outcomes.”



Pakistan has been mired in political unrest since Khan was ousted through a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

