(MENAFN) In Genoa, Italy, dozens of gathered to honor Russian General Igor Kirillov, who was killed in a Ukrainian attack earlier this week, and to criticize EU and support for Ukraine. Kirillov, the head of Russia’s Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Protection Forces, and his aide, Lieutenant Colonel Ilya Polikarpov, were assassinated by a bomb planted on an electric scooter outside a building in Moscow on Tuesday.



The following day, a man from Uzbekistan was arrested for allegedly carrying out the attack, claiming he had been recruited by Ukrainian intelligence to kill the general for a $100,000 reward and an escape route to Europe.



At the Genoa rally, protesters trampled on EU and NATO flags, displaying banners that praised Kirillov for his service and condemned the West for supporting Ukraine, which they claimed was behind the assassination. Some demonstrators carried Italian and Russian flags, along with a replica of the Soviet Victory Banner from World War II.



Kirillov had previously accused the US of covert biological research in Ukraine and other countries under the guise of humanitarian and military aid, and had blamed Kiev for using chemical weapons in the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin labeled the attack as terrorism, criticizing the West for failing to condemn such acts.

