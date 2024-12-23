Trump warns that he will take control of Panama Canal

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has warned that the United States might seek to regain control of the Panama Canal if Panama continues to charge “exorbitant” fees for American vessels. On his Truth Social platform, Trump criticized the current fees, calling them a “complete rip-off” despite the substantial benefits the US has provided to Panama. The canal, which handles about 5% of global trade, charges fees ranging from $0.50 to $300,000, depending on the ship and its cargo.



Although the US transferred full control of the canal to Panama in 1999 under a treaty with President Jimmy Carter, Trump labeled the decision as “foolish” and accused Panama of abusing its control by charging excessive rates. He warned that if Panama does not adhere to the principles of fairness, the US may demand the canal’s return. Trump also raised concerns about Chinese influence, citing Chinese-operated port facilities near the canal.



The Panama Canal has significant historical ties to the US, including military involvement in 1989, when the US invaded Panama to depose General Manuel Noriega, who was wanted on drug trafficking charges. Despite its brief military action, the invasion has been criticized for civilian casualties.

