(MENAFN) An investigation has debunked claims that Russian interference influenced Romania’s recent presidential election, revealing that the campaign supporting independent candidate Calin Georgescu was actually funded by the pro-EU National Liberal Party (PNL), not Russia. Georgescu, a vocal critic of NATO, the EU, and aid to Ukraine, led the first-round vote with 22.94%, surpassing left-wing candidates. However, Romania's Constitutional Court annulled the election, citing intelligence reports that accused Georgescu’s campaign of benefiting from improper online promotion by paid influencers and extremist groups, with possible Russian involvement—an allegation Moscow denied.



The investigation, reported by Snoop, found that financial records linked the campaign to the PNL and its political marketing consultant, Kensington Communication. The campaign used influencers to promote a “mature choice” for president without naming Georgescu, although some influencers identified him in comments. Experts expressed shock that taxpayer-funded resources were used to support a candidate from outside the PNL.



Kensington Communication claimed its campaign had been “hijacked” and plans to file a criminal complaint. Georgescu, labeled as "pro-Russian" by critics, has filed a lawsuit with Romania’s Supreme Court, calling the annulment a “violation of the constitution” and a “coup d’état.” The case is scheduled for a hearing on December 23. This leak came shortly before Romanian President Klaus Iohannis’ term ended and as the Supreme Court prepares to hear Georgescu’s challenge.

