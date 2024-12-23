UK military faces challenges with recruits

(MENAFN) Between November 2023 and October 2024, over 15,000 British left the Armed Forces, according to The Telegraph. This exodus persists despite the government's efforts to address the recruitment crisis, including offering a record pay raise. Over half of the 15,119 departures were voluntary resignations, while only around 12,000 new recruits joined, leading to a net decrease in military personnel.



In July, the of Defense announced a 6% pay increase, the largest in over 20 years, to combat the crisis. However, this measure has not been enough to stem the tide, with recruits still among the lowest-paid public servants in the UK. Inflation-adjusted pay for army privates has risen just 1.9% since 2011, while other public sectors, like junior doctors and train drivers, saw much higher increases.



A Ministry of Defense survey in May revealed that satisfaction with military pay had reached an all-time low, with only 32% of respondents expressing contentment. Defense Minister Alistair Carns warned earlier this month that the British army could be overwhelmed within six months in a conflict on the scale of the Ukraine war.



As of October 2024, the British Armed Forces comprised 181,550 personnel, a 2% decrease from the previous year. The Ministry of Defense has acknowledged the ongoing recruitment challenges, noting that it inherited the problem and has missed recruitment targets annually for the past 14 years. Despite raising pay and removing outdated policies, the issue remains unresolved.

