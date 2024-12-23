Netanyahu faces potential arrest in Poland over ICC warrants ahead of Auschwitz anniversary

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime could face arrest if he attends next month’s ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in Poland, according to a statement by Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Bartoszewski to the daily Rzeczpospolita on Friday.



Bartoszewski emphasized that Poland, as a signatory of the Rome Statute, is bound by the obligations of the International Criminal Court (ICC). In November, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes related to the ongoing Gaza conflict.



The court alleges that Netanyahu and Gallant used starvation as a weapon of war, intentionally denying civilians in Gaza access to food, water, and medical supplies, actions which prosecutors argue violate international law and lacked any legitimate military necessity.



According to Jerusalem Post, Israel's Education Minister Yoav Kisch is expected to represent the government at the Auschwitz commemoration, with the attendance of President Isaac Herzog appearing "unlikely."

