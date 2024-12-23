Weight Loss Diet: Woman Shares Secret Of Losing 25Kg, 'It Isn't That Hard'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Taking care of your body is essential, as it not only strengthens your mental but also plays a significant role in maintaining a healthy heart and mind.

Social has become a powerful for people to share their inspiring journeys. One such story comes from a woman who transformed her life by losing weight, going from 85 kg to 60 kg.

Her journey is a testament to the power of dedication and self-care, proving that with determination, anyone can achieve their health goals and embrace a healthier, happier life.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote that losing weight is a special journey. "The most important parts of the journey are clean eating and doing the right workout. All workouts make us lose weight, but it is important to know how much our body can handle."

She added, "For example - a fat person who has just started his/her journey cannot directly jump onto a really fast cardio workout. It will tire out their bod,y and they will lose all their energy. "

Neeta further noted that all workouts prioritise different parts of our body, so it is essential that we focus on all partsand not neglect any.“We should do workouts per our body requirements,” Neeta added.

Exercises recommended

In the video, Neeta did a step-up exercise, which is done by stepping onto a platform, lifting one knee up, and then stepping back down while alternating legs.

