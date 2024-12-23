Weight Loss Diet: Woman Shares Secret Of Losing 25Kg, 'It Isn't That Hard'
Date
12/23/2024 2:00:43 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Taking care of your body is essential, as it not only strengthens your mental health but also plays a significant role in maintaining a healthy heart and mind.
Social media has become a powerful platform for people to share their inspiring journeys. One such story comes from a woman who transformed her life by losing weight, going from 85 kg to 60 kg.
Also Read: Weight-loss drugs: A game changer for India's top pharma companies
Her journey is a testament to the power of dedication and self-care, proving that with determination, anyone can achieve their health goals and embrace a healthier, happier life.
In a post on Instagram, she wrote that losing weight is a special journey. "The most important parts of the journey are clean eating and doing the right workout. All workouts make us lose weight, but it is important to know how much our body can handle."
She added, "For example - a fat person who has just started his/her journey cannot directly jump onto a really fast cardio workout. It will tire out their bod,y and they will lose all their energy. "
Also Read: 'Game changer': Instagram influencer reveals secret to 'automatic weight loss'
Neeta further noted that all workouts prioritise different parts of our body, so it is essential that we focus on all partsand not neglect any.“We should do workouts per our body requirements,” Neeta added.
Exercises recommended
In the video, Neeta did a step-up exercise, which is done by stepping onto a platform, lifting one knee up, and then stepping back down while alternating legs.
Also Read: THIS weight-loss drug becomes first to gain approval for treating sleep apnea; details here
MENAFN23122024007365015876ID1109022578
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.