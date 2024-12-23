Putin, Slovak Premier Fico encounter in Moscow to discuss key issues

(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir is hosting Slovak Premier Robert Fico for talks at the Kremlin, the Russian announced on Sunday.



"Vladimir Putin met Slovak Prime Robert Fico in the Kremlin. On the Russian side, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov took part in the meeting. Robert Fico is in Moscow on a working visit," the statement read.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that the agenda likely includes "all issues of the international agenda and the future of the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine," noting that the meeting had been scheduled several days earlier.



The discussion comes as Serbian President Aleksandr Vucic revealed on Saturday that Fico intended to address the impending expiration of the current gas transit contract between Russia and Ukraine, which is set to end on January 1, 2025. Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously stated Kyiv does not plan to renew the agreement.



A recent report from the Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS) on December 11 highlighted that the end of the transit deal adds further uncertainty to Europe's natural gas supply, raising concerns about energy security in the region.

