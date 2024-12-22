Syrians flee to Lebanon

(MENAFN) A man, seemingly exhausted, stood at the Masnaa border crossing on the Lebanese side, facing away from Syria while observing cars along the main road that connects Beirut to Damascus. He had fled his home in Damascus with his family, fearing that after the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad, the Sunni Islamists who took over would eventually target Shiite Muslims like him. Speaking anonymously due to safety concerns, he described the situation as chaotic, with children in the streets carrying weapons and no safe place for his community. Despite the promises of Sunni Islamist group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham to protect religious minorities, many Shiite Muslims, including tens of thousands who have sought refuge in Lebanon, feel unsafe returning to Syria. This follows the toppling of Assad on December 8. The ongoing civil war in Syria has been marked by sectarian divisions, with Assad's Alawite minority receiving support from Shiite allies, including Lebanese, Iraqi, and Iranian forces, to combat the mainly Sunni opposition.



While some Syrians celebrate Assad's downfall, with people celebrating in the streets, others, especially more conservative Shiites, remain uncertain about what the future holds. About 10% of Syria's pre-war population was Shiite, and many have fled due to threats or economic hardship. The country has been devastated by years of war, resulting in a severe economic collapse and widespread displacement. Majed Mazenko, a worker waiting at the border, is concerned about the economy as he prepares to return home after 15 years. He saved $200 for the journey but fears it may not last long without a job. He expressed a desire for peace, saying he just wants to live without problems. If he can't find work, he plans to return to Lebanon. Similarly, Hassan al-Nawas, another traveler at the border, was en route to his childhood home, fulfilling a dream despite the challenges that lie ahead.

MENAFN22122024000045015687ID1109021153