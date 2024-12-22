(MENAFN) In the freezing temperatures of Gaza, thousands of displaced Palestinians face unimaginable hardships, living in tents with no access to basic necessities such as water, food, medicine, or heating to protect them from the cold. Entire families, including the young, old, and sick, are trapped in these dire conditions, where rain leaks into their tents, and the presence of insects and garbage worsens their suffering. One woman describes their situation as unbearable, lacking both food and clean water, with rainwater constantly dripping inside their shelters. Some families don't even have tents, like one family that lives under the rubble of a destroyed house in Beit Lahiya, after being displaced by Israeli airstrikes. A Palestinian father, with three children, sits beneath the rubble, covering them with only a thin blanket. Despite his fear that the collapsing house may crush them during the storms, they have no choice but to stay in the ruins, as they face cold weather, scarce food, and disease.



At night, their suffering intensifies. Without electricity or heating, families in shelters and schoolyards lie on the cold ground, battling both the cold and the elements. One woman sitting around a traditional fireplace with others explains they have no blankets, and their tents are flooded with rainwater while insects swarm the area. Meanwhile, the Israeli military continues its air raids, destroying residential buildings in Gaza, including parts of Jabalia refugee camp, Beit Lahiya, and the Al-Khulafa and Alami areas. As a result, displaced Gazans are now dealing with a new crisis: a surge in rodents, particularly rats. These rodents, which have invaded the war-torn areas, are a growing threat to residents’ health and safety.



In the southern Gaza Strip, a family now lives beneath the collapsed roof of a building in Hamad Town. Abu Yousef al-Dali, whose apartment was destroyed, describes the nightmare of having rats, spiders, and worms infest their temporary shelter. Despite the destruction and the cold, the family remains in the area, as they had nowhere else to go. Abu Yousef laments the overwhelming presence of rats, which invade their space every night, feeding on whatever food the family has left. These dire conditions highlight the grim reality faced by displaced Palestinians in Gaza, who are caught between the ongoing conflict and their struggle for survival.

