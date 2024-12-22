Reports state Israeli military has established its first-ever combat unit for religious women

(MENAFN) Bloomberg reported on Friday that the Israeli military has established its first-ever combat unit for religious women, responding to a shortage of as the ongoing war in Gaza intensifies. The demand for women in combat roles has grown, particularly within the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, leading to the formation of this specialized unit. The new unit, initially consisting of a few dozen women, has the potential to expand if successful. It includes an all-female leadership team and a religious adviser, marking the first time the Israeli has appointed such a role. Some members of the unit will train for eight months to become combat intelligence officers before joining a women's battalion.



The Israeli military explained that the creation of this unit provides opportunities for women interested in combat roles, particularly as Orthodox Jews traditionally believed that women should not participate in the army's fighting forces. Although Orthodox women were previously exempt from compulsory military service, the prolonged conflict in Gaza and its spread to Lebanon and Syria has resulted in a severe shortage of soldiers, prompting the recruitment of ultra-Orthodox women into combat roles. One soldier in the religious women’s unit shared with Bloomberg that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) is in urgent need of more fighters, with reports of the shortage being a common topic. According to Israel’s Channel 12, the army faces a shortfall of around 7,000 combat personnel due to the ongoing conflicts, and there are plans to recruit thousands of ultra-Orthodox youth to fill the gap. The Israeli Ministry of Defense has outlined a plan to recruit 10,000 new soldiers over the next two years, including 6,000 Haredim, to address the increasing demands of the war on multiple fronts.

