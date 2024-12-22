Economic, strategic diversification boost Qatar’s stock market

(MENAFN) Analysts highlight that Qatar’s stock is being propelled by strong economic and strategic diversification efforts in key industries, as both foreign and domestic investments continue to rise.



A report from the global research firm Statista reveals that in 2024, Qatar’s stock market capitalization has reached USD174.5 billion (QR633.59 billion), with projections indicating a slight dip to USD172.10 billion (QR624.88 billion) in the following year, reflecting a decrease of 1.38 percent.



Despite this expected decline, economists remain positive about the market's outlook, citing government-driven initiatives, advanced infrastructure, and a thriving business environment that are likely to boost investments in the years to come.



Statista further reports that the market volume in Qatar’s stock exchange has reached USD44.95 billion (QR163.21 billion) this year, with trade volumes in 2025 anticipated to hit USD4.31 million (QR15.65 million).



Experts in the market have noted that Qatar is becoming an emerging investment hub across various sectors, with the region benefiting from a surge in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), which rose by USD439 million (QR1.5 billion) in June 2024, according to CEIC data.

MENAFN22122024000045016755ID1109021143