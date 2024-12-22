Israeli military spokesman Avichai Adraee sends message to Zainab Hassan Nasrallah

(MENAFN) On Friday, Israeli military spokesman Avichai Adraee sent a message to Zainab Hassan Nasrallah, the daughter of the former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli on the southern suburbs of Beirut. Adraee criticized her recent remarks during an interview on Hezbollah's Al-Nour, accusing her of promoting a mindset that glorifies murder, terror, and violence. He claimed that Zainab continued to support her father's legacy of rather than advocating for peace.



Adraee also expressed disbelief at how Hezbollah supporters view acts of violence as righteous, saying they glorify killing and terrorism while thanking God for such actions. He stated that these beliefs directly contradicted the teachings of God.



On September 27, 2024, an Israeli airstrike killed Hassan Nasrallah after intelligence indicated that Hezbollah leaders were meeting at the group’s headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut. The attack involved Israeli F-35 fighter jets dropping over 2,000 tons of bombs, destroying six buildings and the headquarters. Israeli news outlet Yedioth Ahronoth reported that F-15 aircraft were used in the attack.

