Biden announces that US Senate had approved measure to fund government

(MENAFN) On Saturday, President Joe Biden announced that the US Senate had approved a measure to fund the until mid-March, preventing a government shutdown just days before Christmas. The legislation, which followed a last-minute debate amidst pressure from the incoming president, was approved in the early hours of Saturday, narrowly averting a widespread closure of government departments during the holiday season.



The bill ensures government funding through the end of the current fiscal year, allowing additional time to finalize a long-term budget. After intense negotiations, lawmakers from both parties agreed to allocate necessary funds to critical sectors, while avoiding contentious issues that had previously stalled the agreement.

