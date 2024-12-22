Biden announces that US Senate had approved measure to fund government
(MENAFN) On Saturday, President Joe Biden announced that the US Senate had approved a measure to fund the government until mid-March, preventing a government shutdown just days before Christmas. The legislation, which followed a last-minute debate amidst pressure from the incoming president, was approved in the early hours of Saturday, narrowly averting a widespread closure of government departments during the holiday season.
The bill ensures government funding through the end of the current fiscal year, allowing congress additional time to finalize a long-term budget. After intense negotiations, lawmakers from both parties agreed to allocate necessary funds to critical sectors, while avoiding contentious issues that had previously stalled the agreement.
