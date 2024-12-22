Russia's highest Islamic body issues fatwa allowing men to practice polygamy under certain conditions

(MENAFN) Russia's highest Islamic body has issued a fatwa allowing men to practice polygamy under certain conditions, as reported by the official RIA Novosti news agency on Thursday. The fatwa, issued by Mufti Eldar Alyutdinov, deputy chairman of the Ulema Council of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims in Russia, states that polygamy is permitted if a wife is unable to have children due to health reasons, aging, sexual incompatibility, or if she does not wish to have children.



Alyutdinov emphasized that the husband must provide equal material support, separate housing, and equal time for all wives. If these conditions are not met, a man should not have multiple marriages. Additionally, it is required that each wife is aware of the other marriages. If one wife is unaware and unwilling to accept it, she has the right to end the marriage.



Although Russian law bans marriages involving more than two people, Alyutdinov explained that women in religious marriages would not have their rights legally guaranteed. The fatwa aims to ensure they can take steps to protect their rights in such arrangements.

