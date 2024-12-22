Syria finally sees fall of Assad family rule in 2024

(MENAFN) After 13 years of violence, displacement, and suffering under Bashar al-Assad’s regime, Syria finally saw the fall of the Assad family rule in 2024, marking the end of 61 years of Baathist control. Syrians celebrated the long-awaited victory, having successfully overthrown a that had oppressed them for over five decades. On December 8, Syrian factions took control of Damascus, following the withdrawal of Assad’s forces from public institutions and streets, signaling the regime's collapse. This shift has sparked hope across the region, particularly in Palestine, where many believe that the end of decades of Zionist occupation and injustice is now within reach. The dream of establishing a Palestinian state, along with an end to the genocide in Gaza, which has continued for over 14 months, has gained momentum.



Since October 7, 2023, Israel, with U.S. support, has been accused of committing genocide in Gaza, with more than 152,000 Palestinians killed or injured, the majority of them women and children. Despite this violence, Palestinians continue to resist in their pursuit of independence and justice. The Zionist occupation has also persistently refused to withdraw from territories in Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon, blocking the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. Ahmed al-Haila, a Palestinian affairs expert, emphasized the profound regional implications of the Syrian revolution's success, noting that the Syrian people's victory would inspire other oppressed peoples, especially in Palestine. The determination and sacrifices of the Syrian people have shown that freedom can be achieved, even after long struggles.



Al-Haila also highlighted the impact of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which targeted Israeli bases and settlements in retaliation for the ongoing occupation and atrocities against Palestinians. He stressed that the success of the Syrian revolution would have a ripple effect on the Palestinian cause, strengthening the belief in the possibility of liberation from oppression. For Palestinians, the success of Syria’s revolution is seen as a hopeful symbol, reinforcing their own fight for freedom and self-determination. The Syrian people’s unwavering support for Palestine, despite their own hardships, has solidified the connection between the two struggles. With Israel's ongoing occupation of Palestinian and Syrian lands, particularly the Golan Heights, the liberation of Syria is expected to bolster Palestinian efforts and support the fight against the occupation, which extends beyond historic Palestine to areas like the Golan. The article concludes by noting that the success of Syria’s revolution, as it pushes back against Israeli expansion in the Golan, serves as a beacon of hope for Palestinians in their quest for national dignity and self-determination.

