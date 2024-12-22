Bill True meets with Alaa Omran newly appointed police chief tasked with maintaining peace

(MENAFN) In Homs, Syria's third-largest city, Bill True met with Alaa Omran, the newly appointed chief tasked with maintaining peace after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, which was overthrown by forces led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). A key question now echoes across Syria: who will govern, and how? Omran, sitting at the police headquarters in Homs, finds himself in charge of a complex and delicate transition. Previously managed by Assad's feared intelligence service, the police station is now under the control of Omran, a former Assad commander turned Islamist rebel leader. The transition follows the defeat of Assad's forces, leaving a security vacuum that must be filled swiftly.



Homs, known as the "cradle of the revolution," has suffered heavy destruction throughout Syria's 13-year civil war, with scars still visible across many neighborhoods. The city is home to a diverse population, including Sunni Muslims, Christians, and the Alawite minority. Omran was brought into Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham's fold to lead its police force in Idlib before Assad's downfall. He now oversees a mixture of former rebel fighters and displaced residents of Homs as they manage the police force in the city. Omran notes the challenge of overseeing a diverse community, but he asserts that, despite the tensions, the situation is under control. There have been no reported murders over the past week. He attributes this success to years of planning and the development of military tactics, as well as the establishment of a police force prepared to handle the shift from military control to civilian governance.



The planning involved a detailed transition process, including the withdrawal of military groups from cities in favor of a civilian police presence. This was part of a broader strategy to build a functioning state apparatus, with Omran's police force being central to this new order. Training programs were run in Idlib, preparing forces capable of maintaining peace and managing the streets. Omran, a defector from Assad's regime, has been deeply involved in this transition. His local knowledge, he believes, will make the process smoother as he continues to lead efforts to stabilize the city and create a more peaceful environment. He also mentions the general amnesty declared for soldiers willing to lay down their arms and be treated as civilians, although criminals will still face justice. Omran’s leadership marks a new chapter for Homs, as the city navigates its way from the ashes of war toward a challenging but necessary shift in governance.

