Ex-Amazon Employee's Post On Bengaluru Tech Team Sparks Debate As India Ranks Highest In Work Week Duration Heatmap

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid ongoing debate over the work culture and long working hours, former senior manager at Amazon, Adam Broda, on Saturday shared a LinkedIn post about the technical team based in Bengaluru and said that most of them were happy to work for 60-plus hours a week.

Broda also shared an image of 'heatmap' which showed India among the countries with longest workweek.

The heatmap ranked India at top, with the average number of working hours of an employee at 56 hours.

“At I worked hard; some weeks I'd work 60+ hrs - but never as many as our team members in India,” said Broda in his post on LinkedIn.



The former Amazon senior manager also highlighted how people in the India team were always online, whether it was 7 a.m., a staff meeting at 10 a.m. or a review call at 4 p.m.



“And here's the crazy thing... Most of them were happy to do it. As if 60+ hrs was totally normal,” said Broda.

The former employee also advised other managers to check in on their employees working in different countries and ask them about their work hours. Also, to figure out a way of better accommodating the needs across time zones.

“Even if they want to work more hours, that doesn't always mean they should,” said Broda.

This post ignited a social media debate about why people want to hire more from India and what the situation is like working in the nation.

On heatmap, India has been ranked at top, followed by Bhutan, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Cambodia. It cited information collected from the International Labour Organization.

Netherlands, Rwanda, Iraq, Austria, and Denmark have the lowest work week duration in the world, respectively, according to the post.

Netizens React

People on social media responded to Adam Broda's post, criticizing the normalised work culture of a 60+ hour work week. Alan Stein, a former employee of Google, Salesforce and Meta said that people hire from India as it is convenient, and cheaper than that of an employee in US.



Stien said people wanted to“hire talent in India was because they cost us 25% of the cost of US labor. And those employees would indeed work hard. Damn hard. And not complain like some of the employees he knew in our US offices,” according to his response on Broda's post.



Others, like Anil Batra, chief executive officer (CEO) of Optizent, highlighted the need to look at the employees financials and their situations before accepting the context of the work culture in India.

“They wanted to be there or they thought you wanted to hear that and that's why they said it? You have to look at financial condition, background of those people, age/family and the context of work culture in India to fully understand it,” said Batra in his response.